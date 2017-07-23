GMT Games – Invasion: Sicily

A GMT/Vance von Borries creation – Invasion: Sicily is a series game that covers the Allied invasion of Sicily from July-August 1943, Codenamed “Operation Husky”.

This series game consists of Four Scenarios (1 learning – Gela Beachhead), one that covers the Operation Husky, a historical Campaign for Sicily July 10 – August 17, and a wide open Scenario that gives you more flexibility to either invade Calabria first, or stick to the plan, invade Sicily.

A total of 240 Full-Color die-cut counters, and a single map (and aid cards). Unit scale is in the Regiment/Battalion size. Time-scale of 3 Days per Turn, and a Map scale of 5.5 miles per hex.

Invasion: Sicily plays very much like most traditional wargames, however, invading scenarios give it a bit more flexibility in decision making. And since I regularly play EFS, von Borries’ system/rules are very close to one in the same, with their slight nuances to the game, theater of operation, and style of warfare. Invasion: Sicily’s focus is heavily driven to what decisions are made by the Allied invader, the Axis, however, decide on a defensive stratagem to position for stopping that very invasion; factors that give the Axis defender the advantage is the terrain, the maneuverability and supply lines they have, and most of all, the potential to evacuate (which some would say is generally bad, but hey, lets live to fight another day people.) from Sicily.

The variability for this game gives both sides to aid, and or, handicap. Point being, for both sides; The Fall of Mussolini, Fascist Revivals (Italian), Air and Naval Transport Determination/Transfers, and Supply.

Given that these rules provide the variability one would often run into in the face of an operation, the other factor of this game that makes things real interesting is the implementation of Efficiency Ratings for units, Beachhead and Port Supply lines for the Allies, capabilities to blow up Port’s, and the seizure of airfield and gun emplacements make Invasion: Sicily a fun, and often focused game.

One recommendation I’ve heard from many to compliment this game is to look into OCS Sicily ii (We’ll see…)

Getting a little into the structure of the game:

The Sequence of Play (Short)

A. Strategic Segment

Special events Phase Weather Phase Supply Determination Phase Air/Naval Readiness Phase Pre-Invasion Actions

B. Allied Operations Segment

Allied Transport Phase Allied Movement Phase Axis Reaction Phase Allied Combat Phase Axis Counterattack Allied Mot. Movement Phase

C. Axis Operations Segment

Axis Transport Phase Axis Movement Phase Allied Reaction Phase Axis Combat Phase Axis Mot. Movement Phase

D. Reorganization Segment (both players)

Replacement Phase Special Movement Phase Engineering Phase Victory Conditions/Turn Record Phase

For those that own the game, I recently threw together some of the on-map rules in an XLS. (The extended play rules will be in another file)

On-Map Rules

I have also submitted it to BGG here

